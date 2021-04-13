OneLedger (OLT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.05 Million

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. In the last week, OneLedger has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One OneLedger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0274 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. OneLedger has a total market cap of $12.42 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00055598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00019754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00088240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $396.35 or 0.00625788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00032203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00038648 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger (CRYPTO:OLT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,058,270 coins. The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

Buying and Selling OneLedger

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

