OneRoot Network (RNT) Market Cap Hits $4.17 Million

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 13th. One OneRoot Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. OneRoot Network has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and $230,763.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OneRoot Network Coin Profile

OneRoot Network (CRYPTO:RNT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

