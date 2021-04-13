Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ono Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPHLY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.60. 45,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,248. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $10.93.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

