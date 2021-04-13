Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ono Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPHLY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.60. 45,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,248. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $10.93.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

