Open Governance Token (OPEN) Trading 16.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 13th. Over the last week, Open Governance Token has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Open Governance Token has a market cap of $8.20 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Governance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $2.26 or 0.00003579 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Open Governance Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00055939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00019474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00085277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.90 or 0.00633688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00032486 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00038683 BTC.

About Open Governance Token

Open Governance Token is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.