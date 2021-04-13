Open Platform (OPEN) Price Down 3.5% This Week

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $12.62 million and $1.89 million worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00055754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00019570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00085724 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.84 or 0.00633957 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00032547 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00039179 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

OPEN is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

