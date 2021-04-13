Open Predict Token Price Hits $1.95 on Top Exchanges (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Open Predict Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.95 or 0.00003087 BTC on popular exchanges. Open Predict Token has a market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $41,093.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Open Predict Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00054546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00019366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00083985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $393.82 or 0.00624182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00033104 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00038771 BTC.

Open Predict Token Coin Profile

Open Predict Token (OPT) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Open Predict Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Predict Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Predict Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Predict Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Predict Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.