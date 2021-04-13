Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.58

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.58 and traded as high as $10.91. Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 5,941 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a market cap of $45.41 million, a PE ratio of -105.79 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $9.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gabrielle Alison Silver sold 13,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $147,097.86. 28.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 95,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

