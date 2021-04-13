Opium (OPIUM) Trading Up 11.1% Over Last 7 Days

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Opium coin can currently be bought for about $8.53 or 0.00013502 BTC on popular exchanges. Opium has a total market cap of $35.51 million and approximately $66.45 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Opium has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00067372 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.32 or 0.00258387 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.99 or 0.00688196 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,832.07 or 0.99406139 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00022303 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $547.55 or 0.00866279 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

