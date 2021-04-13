Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS)

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Custom Truck One Source stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.32. 1,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,883. Custom Truck One Source has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Nesco Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty equipment rental solutions. It operates through the Equipment Rental and Sales (ERS); and Parts, Tools, and Accessories (PTA) segments. The ERS segment offers specialty equipment rental solutions to customers including electric utilities, telecom operators, railroad operators, and related contractors.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.