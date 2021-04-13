Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 135.29% from the company’s current price.

TMDI traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.70. 1,148,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,920,660. Titan Medical has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.19 million, a PE ratio of 171.00 and a beta of 3.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 41,009 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Q Capital Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Titan Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

