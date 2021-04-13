OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Reaches $2.05 on Exchanges

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $24.98 million and $1.68 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for $2.05 or 0.00003239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00068637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.83 or 0.00257511 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $437.53 or 0.00691936 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,198.14 or 0.99946028 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00022326 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.46 or 0.00867375 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.