Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,472 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,655 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $19,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stolper Co boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 62,726 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 50,893 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 6.9% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 35,724 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in Oracle by 2,006.7% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Citigroup started coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.04.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $76.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $76.18. The stock has a market cap of $219.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

