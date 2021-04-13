OracleChain (OCT) Price Tops $0.0167 on Major Exchanges

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 13th. One OracleChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, OracleChain has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar. OracleChain has a market capitalization of $499,733.24 and $33,178.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OracleChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00066961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.14 or 0.00261025 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $430.92 or 0.00681110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,988.44 or 0.99558757 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00020645 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $548.15 or 0.00866392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OracleChain Coin Profile

OracleChain launched on June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OracleChain is medium.com/@OracleChain . The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

Buying and Selling OracleChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OracleChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OracleChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OracleChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OracleChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.