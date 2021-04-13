Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.42

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and traded as high as $9.90. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 400,527 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORMP shares. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $281.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.79.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 424.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORMP. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 16,963 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

