Orbitcoin Market Cap Reaches $1.00 Million (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 13th. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $37.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,356.64 or 0.99905590 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00037572 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00010158 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.52 or 0.00469150 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.04 or 0.00318593 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $487.89 or 0.00769344 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.21 or 0.00126481 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

