O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $803,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,820,000 after purchasing an additional 52,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,624,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 393,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,413,000 after purchasing an additional 46,483 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.36.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $4.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $515.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $483.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.96. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.16 and a 52 week high of $521.27.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,409 shares of company stock worth $22,254,747. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

