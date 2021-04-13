OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) PT Set at C$6.00 by Raymond James

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) has been given a C$6.00 price objective by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 71.43% from the stock’s previous close.

OGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of OrganiGram to C$3.48 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$1.90 to C$4.20 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.40 to C$3.85 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. OrganiGram has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.13.

Shares of OGI stock opened at C$3.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of C$1.35 and a 52 week high of C$8.00.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$19.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.76 million. Analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

