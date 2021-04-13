Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Gap Down to $22.98

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.98, but opened at $22.31. Organogenesis shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 4,146 shares changing hands.

ORGO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Organogenesis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -354.67 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $106.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.30 million. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

In other Organogenesis news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 111,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $1,461,646.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 416,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,594,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,933,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 397,196 shares of company stock worth $3,281,101. Insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Organogenesis by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Organogenesis by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Organogenesis by 329.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

