Orient Walt (HTDF) Price Hits $0.0759 on Major Exchanges

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Orient Walt coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0759 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Orient Walt has a total market capitalization of $7.06 million and approximately $846,270.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00067104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.14 or 0.00259617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $433.79 or 0.00686133 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,864.35 or 0.99433812 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00020749 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $545.89 or 0.00863443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

