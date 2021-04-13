Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,100 shares, an increase of 279.0% from the March 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Origin Agritech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Origin Agritech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

NASDAQ:SEED opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. Origin Agritech has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33.

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.