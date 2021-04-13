Origin Dollar (OUSD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $27,061.00

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $7.54 million and approximately $27,061.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00067815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.16 or 0.00260938 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004507 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $424.81 or 0.00675276 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,781.03 or 0.99795654 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $577.05 or 0.00917265 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00020183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,524,129 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

