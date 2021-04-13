OriginTrail 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.72 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, OriginTrail has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One OriginTrail coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001237 BTC on major exchanges. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $280.19 million and $2.72 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00057359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00019684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00088156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.16 or 0.00624403 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00039509 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00031982 BTC.

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 356,940,276 coins. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io . OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

