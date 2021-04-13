Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.54

Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.54 and last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 78206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

A number of research firms recently commented on OROCF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Orocobre from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised Orocobre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14.

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

