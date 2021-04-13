Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.27.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OCDX opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.99. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $20.43.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $516.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.19 million.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business in the United States. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

