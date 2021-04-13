Osisko Mining’s (OSK) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$19.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cormark raised their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Osisko Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.08.

Shares of Osisko Mining stock traded up C$0.08 on Tuesday, hitting C$3.10. 591,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,611. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.40. Osisko Mining has a 52-week low of C$2.68 and a 52-week high of C$4.85.

In related news, Director John Feliks Burzynski bought 19,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.94 per share, with a total value of C$56,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 419,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,232,742. Also, Director Patrick Fergus Neill Anderson sold 23,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.05, for a total value of C$71,168.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,883 shares in the company, valued at C$17,943.15. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 54,300 shares of company stock worth $160,142 and sold 254,134 shares worth $782,140.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

