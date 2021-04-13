Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 173.97% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otonomy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.58.

NASDAQ OTIC traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 28,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.31. Otonomy has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $6.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.26.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 14,379.87% and a negative return on equity of 108.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otonomy will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay Lichter sold 311,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $917,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,074,098 shares of company stock worth $3,056,574 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 46,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 16,425 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Otonomy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 171,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Otonomy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Otonomy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

