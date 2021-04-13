Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Short Interest Up 275.5% in March

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,400 shares, a growth of 275.5% from the March 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OSUKF stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.50. 443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.06. Otsuka has a 52 week low of $46.35 and a 52 week high of $50.65.
About Otsuka
