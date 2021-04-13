Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Short Interest Up 275.5% in March

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,400 shares, a growth of 275.5% from the March 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OSUKF stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.50. 443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.06. Otsuka has a 52 week low of $46.35 and a 52 week high of $50.65.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Corporation provides system integration, support, and other services in Japan. The company operates through two segments, System Integration Business, and Service and Support Business. The System Integration Business segment offers system services ranging from consulting, system design and development, transport and installation work, and network construction.

