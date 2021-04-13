Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 91.01% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Ouster stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.90. 702,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,420. Ouster has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $17.73.

Ouster, Inc develops multi-beam digital lidar sensors and software products for autonomous vehicles, drones, mapping, defense, robotics, industrials, building security, smart cities, virtual reality/augmented reality (VR/AR), and others. The company provides high-resolution lidar sensors for long, mid, and short range applications.

