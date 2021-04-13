Outokumpu Oyj’s (OUTKY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OUTKY. SEB Equities raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Outokumpu Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Outokumpu Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

OUTKY stock remained flat at $$3.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.07.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. Research analysts forecast that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

