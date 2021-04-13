Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) CTO Joel Weight Sells 800 Shares

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) CTO Joel Weight sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $56,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joel Weight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Joel Weight sold 2,000 shares of Overstock.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $121,880.00.

Shares of OSTK traded up $5.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,863,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,540. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.26, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $128.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.14 and a 200 day moving average of $69.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $684.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.40 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter worth $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 4,697.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 34,288 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.17.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

