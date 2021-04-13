Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) CTO Joel Weight Sells 800 Shares

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) CTO Joel Weight sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $56,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Joel Weight also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 5th, Joel Weight sold 2,000 shares of Overstock.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $121,880.00.
Shares of OSTK traded up $5.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,863,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,540. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.26, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $128.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.14 and a 200 day moving average of $69.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter worth $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 4,697.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 34,288 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.17.
Overstock.com Company Profile
Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.
