Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Trading Up 4.9%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)’s share price was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.84 and last traded at $75.83. Approximately 10,155 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,864,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.29.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.17.

The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.51.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $684.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President David J. Nielsen sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 14,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,334. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $183,136.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,663 shares in the company, valued at $5,413,763.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,413 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,970. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 4,697.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34,288 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Overstock.com by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

