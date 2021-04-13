OWNDATA Trading 467.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One OWNDATA coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 467.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. OWNDATA has a market cap of $6.98 million and $776.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 coins. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

