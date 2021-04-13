Oxen (OXEN) Price Reaches $2.00

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 42.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $2.00 or 0.00003166 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $107.71 million and approximately $620,611.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,267.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,282.75 or 0.03608092 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.66 or 0.00416734 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $727.04 or 0.01149147 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.21 or 0.00520338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.61 or 0.00453010 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $224.36 or 0.00354613 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00033139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,776,178 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

