Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Shares Gap Down to $90.46

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $90.46, but opened at $87.57. Oxford Industries shares last traded at $88.00, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on OXM. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.41.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $221.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 38,619 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 56,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

