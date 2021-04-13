Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.63

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.63 and last traded at $29.63, with a volume of 1163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OXINF shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.41.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

