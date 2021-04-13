Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Major Shareholder Sells $31,000,707,500.00 in Stock

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177,146.90, for a total transaction of $31,000,707,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, April 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 168,375 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170,447.52, for a total transaction of $28,699,101,180.00.

NASDAQ:OXLC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.76. 1,297,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,063. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summitry LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

