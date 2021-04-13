Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 31,426 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,019,997 shares.The stock last traded at $6.70 and had previously closed at $6.65.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.61.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.40 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.0675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.02%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXLC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 421.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 73,833 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 251,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares during the period.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

