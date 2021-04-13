Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Short Interest Update

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 607,100 shares, a decrease of 77.4% from the March 15th total of 2,686,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,084,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:OZSC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 79,325,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,010,172. Ozop Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.50.

Ozop Energy Solutions Company Profile

Power Conversion Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures power electronic equipment for the use in power conversion. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Zelienople, Pennsylvania.

