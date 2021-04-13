P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Lifted to Hold at Pareto Securities

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Pareto Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKFKF opened at $75.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.67. P/F Bakkafrost has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $81.61.

P/F Bakkafrost Company Profile

P/F Bakkafrost, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells salmon products under the Bakkafrost and HavsbrÃºn brands in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Farming FO; Farming SCT; Value Added Products; and Fishmeal, Oil and Fish Feed.

