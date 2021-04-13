P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Lifted to Hold at Pareto Securities

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Pareto Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BKFKF opened at $75.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.67. P/F Bakkafrost has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $81.61.
P/F Bakkafrost Company Profile
