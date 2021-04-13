Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 30,303 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 225.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,303 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of NETGEAR worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NTGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.50. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 0.88. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $367.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.29 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NETGEAR news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 25,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $1,080,755.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,951.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $34,095.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,959.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,310 shares of company stock worth $5,817,464. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.