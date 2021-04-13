Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,450 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Granite Construction at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Granite Construction by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,141,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,759,000 after purchasing an additional 196,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Granite Construction by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,193,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Granite Construction by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 874,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,366,000 after purchasing an additional 44,379 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Granite Construction by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 20,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,610,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.84. Granite Construction Incorporated has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $41.15.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $948.16 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

A number of brokerages have commented on GVA. TheStreet upgraded Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Granite Construction from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

