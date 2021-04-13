Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,757,000 after purchasing an additional 15,288 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 134,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,375,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,218.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,127.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,127.73. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $661.32 and a 1 year high of $1,271.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $937.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.92 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,192.01, for a total transaction of $1,046,584.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 623 shares in the company, valued at $742,622.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,002.89.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

