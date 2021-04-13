Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 17,967 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,967 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $284,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $102,916,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $67,394,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $64,392,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $48,488,000. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNT opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.27. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

