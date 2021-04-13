Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 436.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STT opened at $86.93 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $51.21 and a 1-year high of $87.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.68 and a 200 day moving average of $72.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $39,649.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

