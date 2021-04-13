Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Avnet by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Avnet by 488.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Avnet stock opened at $43.33 on Tuesday. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $43.70. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVT. Raymond James upped their target price on Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

