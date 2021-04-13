Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of CE opened at $154.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $155.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.27.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

CE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.74.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.