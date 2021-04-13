Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,633 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 630,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $924,558,000 after purchasing an additional 92,299 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,292,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,860,000 after acquiring an additional 168,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,544,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $113.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $119.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.48.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

