Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,137,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,734,000 after acquiring an additional 27,253 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $3,331,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.67.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $505.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $192.42 and a 1 year high of $516.78.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at $98,722,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.10, for a total value of $473,926.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

