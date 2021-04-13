Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 175.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,087 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of ArcBest worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ArcBest by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ArcBest alerts:

In related news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Stephens raised their price target on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

ARCB opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.31. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $74.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.11 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.