Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,801 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Fortinet by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $197.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.35. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 73.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.61 and a fifty-two week high of $198.33.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.37 million. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortinet from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Fortinet from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.16.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $429,148.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,533.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,231 shares of company stock worth $11,876,249. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

